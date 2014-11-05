The New Die Antwoord Video Is a Star-Studded, Psychotic and Romantic Horror Set in Heaven (and Hell)

If you aren’t into copious amounts of blood pouring down walls and out of eyes, then you might not enjoy this new Die Antwoord video. If you are, then wow, your afternoon really could not have got much better (seriously, it’s everywhere). This new video accompanies “Ugly Boy” from their recent third album DONKER MAG, and finds the duo traversing sublime scenes of heaven, hell and whatever other dark corners of their imagination they deemed suitable for release.

And did we mention the cameos? You’ve got…

Videos by VICE

Cara Delavingne as a cock gun wielding femme fatale.

Flea as an attractive older man.

Jack Black as a Goodfellas-era gangster burn victim.

Marilyn Manson as Marilyn Manson

And what looks like Aphex Twin as God.