Watch Joanna Newsom’s New Video for “Sapokanikan”

It’s been five years, but harpist/singer/songwriter/amazing human Joanna Newsom is back, releasing her new record Divers on October 23, 2015. To prep for the release, she just released the Paul Thomas Anderson directed video for the song “Sapokanikan.” The video features her wandering through a huge cityscape, lights flashing from every source around.

Her label’s website describes the record as “further along and down the road apiece from where she took her leave of us, Joanna Newsom plays on. Breathe deep and equalize your today-ears to the new world of Divers.”

Watch the video below, and pre-order your copy of the record right here.