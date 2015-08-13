Listen to Mick Jenkins’s New Mickstape ‘Wave[s]’

Today, Mick Jenkins released his new “mickstape” (must be dope to have part of your name be adaptable for a type of release format) titled Wave[s]. It’s the groovy, finely paced style of music we’ve come to listen to Jenkins for, kicking off with a killer beat on “Your Love.” From there, it runs into other equally dancy, intimate numbers featuring production by Kaytranda, Lee Bannon and especially Chicago staple Them Peoples. Fellow Chicagoan Saba stops by for a dope verse on “Slumber,” but for the most part it’s Mick’s show. Get lost in his awesome, wavy world.

Check out the full mixtape right here, and read our interview with Mick.

