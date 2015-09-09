Watch Peaches and Margaret Cho Make LA Uncomfortable in “Dick In The Air”

Do you ever want to walk around a major metropolitan area in a large wool bodysuit with an attached penis? Well, Peaches and Margaret Cho just lived out your insane fantasy. The two artists teamed to create the visual for “Dick In The Air,” a brand new Peaches song. It’s a total flip on gender roles, demanding the listener to throw their dick in the air while the song ticks on. And what better place to swing around a giant wooly dick than your yoga class or the family barbecue?

Peaches ‘Dick in the Air’ Starring Margaret Cho & Peaches- New Song from Funny Or Die