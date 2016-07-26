The New ‘Trainspotting 2’ Trailer Is Just as Vague as the Last One

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;span id=”selection-marker-1″ class=”redactor-selection-marker” data-verified=”redactor”&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

A second teaser trailer for Danny Boyle’s Trainspotting sequel was shared by the Guardian on Monday, and it’s just about as vague as the first one we got. Despite actually having new footage in it, this trailer is about as boring as watching trains go by, because it is literally just that.

The original film adaptation of Irvine Welsh’s book Trainspotting was largely responsible for launching the careers of both director Danny Boyle and actor Ewan McGregor. This sequel, which was given the incredibly familiar title, T2, is said to be loosely based on Welsh’s second Trainspotting book, Porno.

The new trailer has very little to offer beyond a single shot referencing the 1996 film. The four aged actor’s faces are almost completely out of focus, making Spud, Renton, Sick Boy, and Begbie hard to make out, although they look pretty good for four recovering heroin addicts.

It’s still unclear how faithful T2 will be to Porno, or quite frankly what the film will be about at all. Looks like we’ll have to wait until January 2017 to find out.