Niia is Almost Ready to Put Out her Debut Album and Her New Single is Exquisite

We first came across niia when she released a stunning cover of Jai Paul’s “BTSTU” back in 2011. Before that, though, she featured on the 2007 single “Sweetest Girl (Dollar Bill)” by Wycleff Jean, Lil Wayne and Akon, and, as a musician has toured around the world playing everywhere from Jimmy Kimmel to the Late Show with David Letterman.

Three years since we first heard “BTSTU” and she’s gearing up to release her debut album, Generation Blue, out at the end of the month. She’s put out five songs over the last few weeks – the sort of unassuming dream-pop that winds it’s way into your brain and becomes something you return to for comfort – and “Body” is the best. Stream it in full above.