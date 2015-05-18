Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé’s “Feeling Myself” Video Is so Good It’s Literally Illegal to Watch It (But Here It Is Anyway)

“Feeling Myself” is an amazing song: It has the obvious star power of being one of the only collaborations between the two most important women in music (and, fuck it, maybe the world), but it also stands out on its own merits, showcasing Bey in full Texas swagger mode and Nicki spitting some of her most fire bars ever. It’s one of the songs you can show to the dumbasses who are still like “Nicki Minaj is the best female rapper maybe” and point out that, uh, no, sorry, no one has ever ordered a number two combo at McDonald’s with some Mac sauce and sounded that cool ever. Anyway, as true Maccy D’s connoisseurs will know, the number two combo is two cheeseburgers, which, of course, is a perfect amount for sharing with a friend. Naturally, that is something that happens in this video, which is everything you probably dreamed it could be and more.

The video is basically just a montage of Nicki and Bey hanging out and being sweet and dancing and rapping along with each other and throwing fries in each other’s mouths. It is a gift that will keep on giving for generations. Theses will be written about the looks in this video. Entire careers will be launched by trying to recreate single moments from within. Seriously, is this not the best, most natural Beyoncé reaction shot you’ve ever seen? This woman has been filmed almost every moment of her life, and none of it is as endearing as the pure elation of her catching a fry in her mouth:

Everything about this video is great, in fact, except that it was released exclusively on TIDAL, the subscription-only streaming service, which means you probably can’t watch it. But, historically, where there are tides there are pirates, and said pirates have already liberated the video in various places across the internet. No doubt this will be taken down in about five seconds.

