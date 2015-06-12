Coming Soon – Noisey Israel Palestine: Hip Hop In The Holy Land hosted by Mike Skinner

After Noisey Atlanta, Noisey Jamaica and Noisey Chiraq, comes a series hosted and co-directed by Mike Skinner (The Streets) that takes the temperature of the rap scene in Israel and Palestine.



During this six-part series we meet Tamer Nafar, also known as the godfather of Palestinian hip hop who founded the group DAM, Ohad Cohen who after being a regular in the Tel Aviv rap scene as a teenager then moved towards ultra orthodox Judaism, but still has ambitions to be a famous rapper, and Ben Blackwell, who is part of the fascinating Hebrew Israelite community of the desert town of Dimona. Plus many other MCs from all different backgrounds including Subliminal, Saz and Rebel Sun.



