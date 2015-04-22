Noisey’s Hosting a Grime Takeover At This Year’s Fresh Island Festival in Croatia

I’m sorry, but you are going to have to break the news to your mum that this year’s trip to her countryside house is off. As nice as the ice creams, pasties, and 4-hour-long Scrabble sessions sound, you’ve had a better offer. You’re coming to Croatia on a grime takeover beach holiday with us.

Fresh Island Festival just announced a new wave of acts for their lineup, and the message is clear: the Noisey stage is without a doubt the place to be. For our stint on the white sands of Zrce beach we are bringing the best of British grime. Joining us will be the steadily rising Stormzy and, our good friend, the sensational Big Narstie. These two will then be joined by DJ Target, who will be bringing the best of everything hip-hop, garage and grime. Absolute seaside shutdown.

Not that you’d need them, but there are other stages on offer as well. Just announced are Pusha T, Tim Westwood, Just Blaze, Evidence and, Mr Wonderful himself, Action Bronson. These big names join the already confirmed Skepta, Joey Bada$$, Danny Brown and Migos. It’s lineups like this that mark Fresh Island out as one of the best hip-hop and urban music festivals in the world. Better still surrounded by boat parties, pool parties, sun, yachts and shots – the weekend promises to be a non-stop turn up long after the live music has finished.

We’re also going to be putting on parties on Wednesday and Thursday at the Aquarius nightclub with our buddies at SOUL headphones. More details soon.

Fresh Island Festival runs from the 15th to the 17th of July. You can still get tickets for the weekend right here or you can even look into getting some accommodation and travel action as well over here. Or you can just go to Cornwall and play Scrabble. Up to you.