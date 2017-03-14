North Korea Threatens ‘Merciless’ Attacks on US Forces

The US military confirmed Tuesday it will deploy drones capable of carrying missiles to bases in South Korea, as it continues to strengthen its military presence in the face of ever more aggressive missile and nuclear testing by North Korea.



The secretive kingdom once again warned again Tuesday that it is willing to launch “merciless” attacks against US forces if they infringe on its “sovereignty and dignity.” The ominous statement comes as tensions on the Korean peninsula continue to rise – with some experts speculating that dictator Kim Jong Un is not simply testing out missiles, but is preparing for possible nuclear war.



The Grey Eagle drones will add “significant intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capability” for American and South Korean forces, a statement said. The deployment of the drones, which are capable of carrying Hellfire missiles, comes just a week after the US began assembling its advanced anti-missile system known as THAAD, which is designed to protect South Korea from missiles launched by Pyongyang.



Read more on VICE News