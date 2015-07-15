Backstreet Boys and N’Sync Are Making a Zombie-Western Together

Photo via Flickr user idsmkiiin

The Backstreet Boys and N’Sync are joining forces to make a zombie-western movie, Entertainment Weekly reports, and they’re going to get pretty weird with it.

Backstreet Boy Nick Carter is writing, directing, and starring in the film, called Dead 7, alongside bandmate AJ McLean and N’Sync’s Joey Fatone, and the studio that brought us the world’s greatest film to date, Sharknado, will be producing the straight-to-TV masterpiece for SyFy.

Carter, McLean, and Fatone laid out the premise of Dead 7 at Comic Con last weekend, and it sounds like your standard apocalyptic boy band cowboy zombie action flick. Basically, Nick Carter plays a badass gunslinger in the post-apocalyptic West, zombies somehow enter the equation, and he rallies his boy band friends together to fight them.

As if that’s not enough boy band for one movie, Carter also wants One Direction’s Niall Horan to co-star as his little brother.

Sorry, Aaron Carter. Maybe you’ll make it into Dead 8.