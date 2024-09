OMG, OK. SO Beyonce just dropped the video the video for the “Flawless” remix. It’s filmed at her Run The World show in Paris, it features Nicki Minaj, and you can watch it above.

Three reasons why it’s sick:

– The hers and hers matching Aztec Queen leotards are very Kanye.

– It sort of puts J-Lo and Iggy Azalea’s booty’s to shame.

– There’s quite a good bit, which isn’t in the original remix, where the beat from “Beez InTheTrap” gets filtered in.