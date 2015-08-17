One Directioners Are Pissed at Obama for Not Including “Drag Me Down” on His Summer Playlist

Today, America’s most prominent musical tastemaker, President Barack Obama, tweeted out his long-awaited summer playlists. DJ Barry O’s selections were good, albeit safe tracks you might expect to find on the iPod of a 54 year old dad. Some Coltrane, some Dylan. There was some Florence + the Machine to remind you that he’s hip, and some Coldplay to remind you that he is also not hop. But there was one hit song curiously missing. And the nation demands to know:
Mr. President, just where in the fuck is One Direction’s “Drag Me Down”????
The One Directioners of the internet took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with President of the free world for this glaring omission of the new song by the boy band they like (2015 is a weird time to be alive, man).
But the weird thing is, this campaign to get the President to listen to “Drag Me Down” has been going on since long before his playlists were announced.
See that last one, Mr. President? We’re willing to forgive the occupations, the drone strikes, the continuing use of Guantanamo Bay, hell, even the dad jeans, if you’ll just listen to this one song. With your love, nobody can drag us down.