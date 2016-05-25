Open Worlds: The Luscious Landscapes of ‘The Witcher 3’ with Polar Traveller Alex Hibbert

VICE’s Open Worlds series is made possible by NVIDIA.

For episode two of Open Worlds, host Ellie Gibson is joined by record-breaking polar traveller and wilderness expert Alex Hibbert, to explore the many and varied locations found in CD Projekt RED’s multi-award-winning role-playing game of 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Portsmouth-born Hibbert is one of the world’s most respected expedition leaders. In 2008 he broke the world record for the longest unsupported polar journey, alongside teammate George Bullard. Aged just 21, he led the 1,374 statute mile, 113 day Tiso Trans-Greenland Expedition. This is a man who knows all about extreme conditions, incredibly harsh environments, and how to tame them.

In The Witcher 3, monster-slaying protagonist Geralt can freeze to death in certain situations, be set upon by all manner of beasts, and must forage from the land in order to concoct his various oils and potions. Together, Hibbert and Gibson stride across the snow-capped peaks of Skellige and ride the war-torn terrain of Velen. There might just be time for a little sword fighting, too.

