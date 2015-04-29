Open Yourself Up to the New Video for “Slow” From Inheaven

Inheaven has released the sprawling and brooding “Slow,” the B-Side to their forthcoming seven-inch due on B3SCI. . The track has spawned a video too, a series of time-lapse shots of flowers in bloom, which parallels the blossoming beauty of the shoegaze-influenced track, dense with noise and captivating vocals. Check out the video for the first time here, and catch the band on the road at the dates below.

INHEAVEN on TOUR

5/28 – Shipping Forecast – Liverpool

5/29 – Soup Kitchen – Manchester

5/30 – Brudennell Social Club – Leeds

6/1 – Green Door Store – Brighton