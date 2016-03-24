Owl Brought Chinese Food for Everyone in Today’s Comic by Simon Hanselmann By Simon Hanselmann March 24, 2016, 12:00pm Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Look at Simon’s Instagram and buy his new book from Fantagraphics. Tagged::(, Chinese food, Comics!, Fantagraphics, FRIENDS, home, megg mogg and owl, Simon Hanselmann, the episode where moe is accused of being a pedophile, the simpsons, Vice comics, Work Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE All Your Favorite Famous Quotations Are Fake 04.03.17 By Harry Cheadle Bernie, an app created by Justin Long, helps Tinder and Happn users to automate the swiping and chatting that goes along with making a connection online. Photos by Gifriends. How Hackers Are Helping Dating Site Users Find True Love 03.29.17 By Natalie Shutler Inside the Sex Museum Using Erotica to Push Activism 03.24.17 By Justin Caffier Meet the Norwegian Kids Getting Paid Thousands to Cut Tongues Out of Fish 03.23.17 By Laura Martin