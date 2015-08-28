Oxford Dictionaries Added ‘Manic Pixie Dream Girl,’ ‘Butthurt’ and a Ton of Other Words

Thumbnail image via WikiCommons

Read: Help! I Can’t Stop Thinking in Emojis!

Videos by VICE

Oxford Dictionaries added 1,000 words to its lineup late Wednesday night, including “mansplaining,” “NBD,” “cat cafe,” “bitch face,” and “wine o’clock.”

They also included film critic Nathan Rabin’s phrase “manic pixie dream girl,” which refers to those quirky female rom-com leads who always seem to save the white male protagonist from a suburban existential funk.

Rabin first used the phrase in 2007 during a review for Elizabethtownand has regretted coming up with the term ever since, but that hasn’t stopped Oxford Dictionaries from immortalizing it this week in their hallowed internet pages.

To be clear, Oxford Dictionaries isn’t the same as the historical Oxford English Dictionary. It’s the branch that focuses on informal language found in pop culture today, meaning some will disappear from our lexicon eventually—at least if Nathan Rabin gets his wish.

Some other great gems making the cut are “butt-dial,” which has definitely solidified its place in the public consciousness; “pwnage,” which also probably deserves preservation; and “cakeage,” which is that thing where a restaurant charges you money to eat the cake you brought from home.

In other word news, Merriam-Webster still hasn’t responded to a bunch of college kids in Virginia who want the dictionary to change its definition of “success” to make the word more applicable to their own lives.