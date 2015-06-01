Paul McCartney Has Quit Smoking Weed



Photo courtesy of P&C 2015 Westbury Road Entertainment and Roc Nation

Paul McCartney has quit weed. He let the news slip this weekend in a long chat with the Daily Mirror about the health and fitness regimen allowing him to keep up with the Kardashian-Wests. Turns out a day in the life of the ex-Beatle, whose band famously smoked ganj with Bob Dylan in 1964 when it was edgy to do so, no longer involves a toke. “Instead of smoking a spliff I’ll now have a glass of red wine or a nice margarita,” he says. The man who once sang “When I’m Sixty-Four” is now a ripe 72 and thinking about how he wants his kids and their kids to live.

Videos by VICE

The news comes on the heels of Who frontman Roger Daltrey, who once sang “I hope I die before I get old,” recently threatening to leave the stage if a group of smokers at a Nassau Coliseum show didn’t put the pipe down. Looks like his generation’s hard partying reputation is hard to keep.