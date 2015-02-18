Pharrell Plans To Turn “Happy” into a Children’s Book

Pharrell Williams – entrepreneur, Oscar nominee, and winner of Noisey’s Top One Big Hat of the Year Award 2014 – has made a deal with Putnam Books for Young Readers for four picture books, the the first of which will be titled “Happy” inspired by his office party floor-filler of the same name. Pharrell is the first person ever to come up with a children’s book inspired by happiness.

The book will feature photographs of children around the world “celebrating what it means to be happy,” which could be anything from riding a horse to picking their nose, but may well turn out to be 30 pages of toddlers in whimsical headwear.

The announcement comes a few weeks after N.E.R.D. released this slightly unsettling video for the forthcoming Spongebob movie, marking Pharrell’s journey further into the wholesome world of children’s entertainment.

Putnam has announced a first printing of 250,000 copies of “Happy” to be be published on September 22, 2015.