Photographing the Political Art of the 2016 Conventions

Demonstrators outside of Philadelphia City Hall in Philadelphia intermittently paint a mural on the opening day of the Democratic National Convention. All photos by Pete Voelker

Art isn’t what immediately comes to mind when I think about the nominating process of presidential candidates, but I guess it makes sense: Art has always been a driving force in creating change, or at least its sold that way. And the thousands of protest signs, many of them made by hand, represent some of the best and most thoughtful artwork I’ve seen over the course of the insane 2016 election cycle so far.

Traveling to Cleveland and Philadelphia for the Republican and Democratic conventions this summer, I had hoped to find an exhibition that would blow me away–perhaps a burgeoning art collective organized in the wake of the 2016 primary season. I searched for a Dada-inspired critique of our political systems unique frenzy, but while the work I saw over the last two weeks didn’t suggest that there was any cohesive movement underway, there were a few stand-out pieces that suggest the intersection of politics and art remains vibrant in these insane times.

“George the Eagle,” made from duct tape by artist Jake Brinkmann for a student competition.

April Brucker and “Mr. Tramp” pose in Cleveland’s Public Square during a “Stand Together Against Trump” demonstration at the RNC.

The clown troupe #NOTFUNNY, comprised of Cleveland-based artists and performers, during one of their skits at the RNC.

A performance art exhibition

“Gun Country,” by artist Michael Murphy.

Protestors prepare for a convention demonstration.

An anti-fracking demonstrator

“Minimum Wage Machine” by Blake Fall-Conroy

“Thomson Sub Machine Gun” by Robert Micklenson

“The Talk” by Michale D’Antuono

“Corporate Media Still Sucks” by Brooks Bell

A public installation in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Stamp and installation” by Joseph Delappe

“Icy Signs”

“The Truth Booth” by The Cause Collective: Jim Ricks, Ryan Alexiev, Hank Willis Thomas