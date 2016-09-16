Skyscrapers Vs Council Housing in Copenhagen

This article originally appeared on VICE Denmark

There’s a struggle for survival raging in the Sydhavnen district of the Danish capital. Urban renewal, gentrification, modernisation, whatever you want to call it, has collided with the historically blue-collar Copenhagen borough, and the impact is impossible to overlook. Newly erected skyscrapers cast long shadows over the neighbourhood’s council houses. Equity, career and ambition clash with the old residents’ colourful tracksuits and weedy gardens.

Photographer Casper Aguila Christoffersen spent some time in Sydhavnen trying to capture that antithesis. Scroll down to see the result.