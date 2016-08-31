Photos of Sweaty Danish People Celebrating the Last Days of Summer

This article originally appeared on VICE Denmark

When the first rays of sunshine reach Copenhagen halfway through April and the temperature reaches highs like 16°C, the same thing happens every year: the streets fill with white bellies over khaki shorts and white socks in sandals, making their way to the beaches and fields along the Lakes in Copenhagen.

But we’re deep into August now, so soon the Danes will have to wait for almost a year before the city is once again filled with the scent of after-sun lotion on skin turned a deep and painful shade of red. To celebrate the last days of Danish summer, photographer Sarah Buthmann went out with her analogue camera to document some sweaty Danes during a heatwave.

