Photos of Derelict Belgian Sex Palaces

This article originally appeared on VICE Netherlands

In the Belgian province of West Flanders, an eight-mile-long street is home to a string of dilapidated pin-up clubs, sex palaces and brothels. Photographer Maarten Delobel drove down this street, which runs between Kortrijk and Menen near the French border, to document the often shabby fronts of these “bar-dancings” and “wellness centres”.

Videos by VICE

Most of the clientele driving up to the brothels appear to be French. Paying for sex has been made illegal in France since April of this year, and you’ll get a hefty fine if you’re caught doing it. According to Maarten, the locals don’t seem too concerned with the wealth of sex clubs in their neighbourhood – they just don’t like being stuck in traffic during the weekend crowds.

Scroll down for more photos, and go to Maarten’s website for more of his work.

More on VICE:

The Fading Glory of Romania’s Most Popular Spa Town

Candy Floss and Decay: Photos of French Funfairs

Photos of Sad People Doing Nothing in Particular in Airports