Who would have predicted that a team consisting mostly of players of secondary leagues and a goalkeeper who moonlights as a filmmaker, would end up in the quarter-finals of the Eurocup? I mean Iceland’s most important goal in history only took place a couple of weeks ago – at the game against Portugal. Before, visiting the Nordic island country back in 2014, I would have never thought of Icelanders as being particularly into football.

Yet, in my time there, I saw goal posts everywhere – in the back of gardens, next to frozen lakes or at the foot or scary, icy mountains. Here are some photos of the football fields I happened upon while travelling around Iceland a couple of years ago.