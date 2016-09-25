Summer Finally Came to Zurich

This article originally appeared on VICE Alps

Even though Zurich has a nice lake and a clean river, summers can be challenging. The city lies at the foot of the Alps, which basically means that currents from the Atlantic get stuck over its skyline at the prominent climatic barrier. Thus, summers in Zurich are not only hot and generally lacking in terms of cooling winds, they are also humid and ridden with thunderstorms.

Videos by VICE

We wanted to see how the city deals with the wonderful climatic conditions described above so we sent photographer Laurie Franck off into the sweaty crowds of Zurich. Here are some of the photos she took on that excursion.

You can find more of Laurie’s work on her website.

Scroll down for more photos:

More on VICE:



Photos of Sweaty Danish People Celebrating the Last Days of Summer



Photos of Greek People Dealing with Their Heatwave



Photos of Romanians Burning in the Summer Heat

