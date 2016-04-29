Photos from Jamaica’s Most Beautiful Violent Neighbourhoods

This article originally appeared on VICE France

Serbian photographer Boogie lives in the United States, but one of his favourite places in the world is Jamaica. The island is a violent place, with one of the highest murder rates in the world, but it’s also mesmerisingly beautiful. Boogie went to Jamaica once to visit a friend of his wife and became obsessed with the island, especially with Kingston and its slums.

Through the husband of his wife’s friend, he met locals who brought him along to Tivoli Gardens, Mountain View, Trenchtown and Denham Town, where Boogie documented the poverty, the violence and the beauty of the neighbourhoods. His work from Kingston was published in his book A Wah Do Dem, from Drago editions.

Below is a selection of photos for you to have a look at.

