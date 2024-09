This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.



Australian photographer Gina Nero has traveled extensively throughout the United States, carefully documenting the people she has met and the places she has seen, from the grit of Gowanus and Baton Rouge to the confectionery pastels of Sunset Boulevard. Now based in Cuba, she has turned the same critical eye toward Cuban society, capturing a way of life that will soon be changed irrevocably.