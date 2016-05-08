Photos of the Most Kawaii Costumes at a Cherry Blossom Festival

This originally appeared on VICE US

Things got real cute last weekend at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s annual Sakura Matsuri Cherry Blossom Festival—a pastel-and-rainbow explosion celebrating the arrival of spring in NYC. Cosplayers and other kawaii enthusiasts flaunted their elaborate, candy-colored outfits against the dramatic backdrop of pink cherry trees in full bloom.

The two-day Sakura Matsuri program featured over 60 events and performances to celebrate ancient and modern Japanese culture, including a cosplay fashion show, where people dressed as Sailor Moon characters, Pikachu, or in seven-foot-tall robot suits cat-walked to high-pitched J-pop and J-rock. No matter how obscure the character, everyone seemed to know exactly which persona each festival-goer represented.

Despite the abundance of lace, ribbons, kimonos, bloomers, platform heels, furs, ruffled petticoats, pinafores, glitter, parasols and kitsch manga regalia, the assembled fans weren’t just exhibiting a fashion sensibility. For many, kawaii is a complex embodiment and pursuit of all things happy and positive; it’s a way of life. Photographer Aaron Purkey attended the 2016 festival and documented the flowers, fans, and unrivaled cuteness.

