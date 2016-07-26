NSFW Photos of Cute Dogs, Clownfish and Penises at Berlin’s Gay Pride Parade

This article originally appeared on VICE Germany

The theme for this year’s Christopher Street Day gay pride parade in Berlin was “Danke für Nix” – which means “Thanks for nothing”. That motto reflects the current state of LGBT rights in Germany: gay couples aren’t allowed to marry or adopt, and people who have been sentenced for homosexual acts over the past decades under the Paragraph 175 law are still waiting for the rehabilitation that was promised by the German Ministry of Justice.

But of course it wouldn’t have been a gay pride parade if people allowed all that injustice to shit on their mood. Almost 500,000 visitors came out to celebrate LGBT culture and watched the parade go from Joachimsthaler Straße to the Brandenburg Gate. Christophe Gateaux documented the day – the sun shining bright on all those happy faces in latex masks.

