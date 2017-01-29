Photos of New Yorkers Protesting Trump’s Muslim Ban at JFK Airport

Thousands of protesters descended on John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday in response to President Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries for the next 90 days, and the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Chants of “Let them in!” and “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here!” rang throughout Terminal 4 until late Saturday evening before New York federal judge, Ann Donnelly, ruled to block the deportation of refugees who had been detained at JFK overnight.

Videos by VICE

Amidst chaos and confusion, people took to social media to help fuel the city’s swift response. The Women’s March organizers were especially vocal about organizing resistance to the executive action at JFK as well as several other major airports across the country. An estimated 2.6 million people around the world joined the Women’s March last weekend, displaying a forceful and historic solidarity between progressive organizations representing everything from DACA students to transgender equality to black economic empowerment to refugee rights.

