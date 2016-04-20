Photos of People Getting Stoned at Melbourne’s 420

Today, the 20th day of the fourth month of 2016, saw around 2000 people show up to Melbourne’s Flagstaff Gardens to get high. The crowd featured a lot of teens and hagged bush doof types, with a noticeable lack of people in the middle. Also notable was the proliferation of bongs. Bongs were popular. Despite these judgments the sun was out, clouds of smoke wafted from cheerful people, and the police stayed in their cars.
To find out why people enjoy being stoned so much, and dedicate so much cultural bandwidth to celebrating it, we asked how they were feeling. Why is the feeling of being high worth fighting for?
Emily, 18: “I feel great. Much better than that story. Just really happy.”
Sumin, 21: I like this because we don’t have marijuana but I think we can get some.