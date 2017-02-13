Photos of Shirtless Ice Fishing on Lake Ontario

This article originally appeared on VICE Canada.

This is it, we’ve found it. The most Canadian stereotypes in one place. Rarely do we see ice, beer, fishing, hockey, and Tim Horton’s doughnuts on strings all at once. But apparently these are essential elements of an annual ice fishing derby on Lake Ontario, with the added hoser-ism of competitive shirtlessness.

Videos by VICE

I’ve never quite understood the urge to shed clothing in sub-zero temperatures, but in this case there was at least a chance to win a new TV or ice drill. The idea here is to strip down to your snowpants for as long as it takes to catch a fish, a tradition that’s been going eight years.

Photographer Chris Donovan was in Picton on Saturday to take it all in.

Follow Chris Donovan on Twitter.



Follow Sarah Berman on Twitter.