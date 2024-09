Every year, Tokyo hosts the largest St. Patrick’s Day parade in Asia. There is a relatively small community of Irish people in Japan, but you don’t need to be Irish to get decked out in green, paint shamrocks on your face, and clink pints of Guinness together. Here are some photos from last year’s parade in Tokyo, which holds its own among the many other St. Patrick’s Day celebrations around the world.

See more of Gaku Saito’s photography on Flickr.