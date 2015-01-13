More Photos from the Sausage Castle, Florida's Weirdest Party House

Photos by Stacy Kranitz

For an entire weekend, I lived at the Sausage Castle, a compound in the Florida swamps where your wildest sexual fantasies can come true. It’s run by Mike Busey, a jolly fat guy with bleach-blond hair and a small dick who lives with a group of hot girls known as the Busey Beauties. Like a strip club or casino, time seems to stops once you’re inside the Sausage Castle—all the fake vaginas, poop, and barbecue start to blend together into one great Juggalo fever dream. Luckily, photographer Stacy Kranitz accompanied me on my adventure so I could be certain every crazy thing I thought I saw was in fact real.

Videos by VICE

Stacy’s an artist with a capital A. She embeds with communities for a long, long time for her photo projects, capturing her subjects’ lives in the process. Her photos are realistic, lyrical, and earnest, which makes her the perfect photographer to study the Sausage Castle. She took hundreds of pictures, and like everything Stacy creates, they were fucking incredible. Here are my favorites from our weekend at the Sausage Castle.

Want more sausage? Read my feature story “Welcome to the Sausage Castle” and visit Mike Busey’s website, Instagram, YouTube page, and Twitter.