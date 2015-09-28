The Residents of Orcasur: Madrid’s Toughest Neighbourhood

This article originally appeared on VICE Spain

Aquellos que Esperan (Those Who Wait) is photographers Borja Larrondo and Diego Sánchez’s two-year journey into the heart of Orcasur, southeastern Madrid’s toughest suburb. It’s an award-winning document of the region, its residents and its solitary shopping centre: a hub of obscure dealings, a convergence point for the multi-ethnic community and a provision station for the quiet nights in Orcasur. It’s a part of the city full of occupied houses, communal spaces and emotions worn on sleeves.

This district was first established, decades ago, as a low income residential area. Its tower blocks stand as monuments to the Spanish social housing experiment – an experiment that, in many ways, turned into some sort of “no-go” area booming with life.

