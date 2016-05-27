What It’s Like Seeing Your Hometown Turn Into a Ghost Town

This article originally appeared on VICE Romania

I’ve lived in Bucharest for the past three years but I was born and raised in the Transylvanian town of Orăștie. I visit my hometown a few times a year, and every time I go back I can’t shake the feeling that Orăștie has been gradually turning into a ghost town. Most streets are empty – you might see a lonesome silhouette down the street when walking around, but nothing more.

So this year, I decided to document the images that create this feeling of displacement in a series I called Hometown. I guess I’m trying to freeze some of my memories of Orăștie because I am afraid for what could be lost next time I visit.