The Uppsala Pride Parade for Asylum Seekers

On Sunday, Welcome Out’s Pride parade marched through the streets of Uppsala. It was the first of its kind in Sweden. With a turnout of around 200 people – ranging from the newly born to the newly out – it was obvious that people had travelled from all over the country to welcome LGBTQ asylum seekers to Sweden.

“We believe in an open and peaceful society. We believe in building a peaceful society together,” said Warren Kunce, one of the festival’s organisers in his opening speech. “Change is a river we do not dam up. Change is a river, on which we will sail together. When our boats are filled, we build more boats. When our boats are broken, we build more boats.”

Videos by VICE

Led by djembe drums and Kunce, the parade made its way through Uppsala, passing by the city’s suburban homeowners, before wrapping up at the City Garden. I travelled there together with photographer Maximiliam Gernandt. Scroll down to see the result.



Additional reporting by Aretha Bergdahl.





Previously: An Interview with the Organiser of Sweden’s First Pride Festival for Asylum Seekers