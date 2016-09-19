Photos That Make Concrete Beautiful

This story appeared in the 2016 Photo issue of VICE magazine.

Photographer Lola Paprocka grew up in Polish housing estates, where she developed an obsession with Brutalist architecture and what she calls its “concrete everything” aesthetic. This nostalgic affection is easy to see in her photos of Blokovi, a group of urban neighborhoods in Belgrade built in 1948 and now home to about 90,000 people. Her photos show the neighborhoods and their diverse residents, which include many painters, photographers, musicians, and sculptors, as she found them during her stay there.

