Picture Perfect: Sophie Green

In the second episode of a new series of Picture Perfect, we follow Sophie Green – a photographer from London who has been documenting Britain’s banger and stock car racing subculture – to Wimbledon Stadium, where she takes portraits of the sport’s hardened stalwarts. Photographing one female racing driver, Sophie gets an insight on what it’s like to be a woman in the ring.

Sophie has also been working on a portrait project for the employment charity Tomorrow’s People, who focus on those who are hardest to help, and easiest to ignore. As part of this project, Sophie photographs recovered drug addicts, alcoholics and victims of sexual violence, poverty and homelessness. This includes a man with Aspergers syndrome, whose drug addiction caused him to drop to seven stone at the age of twenty, and Chris, a man who quit gang and drug crime to found a charity helping young people at risk of falling into the same thing.

“Recognising a beauty in people that they weren’t aware they had,” Sophie explains, “that’s what I find really exciting”.