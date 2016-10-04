Disney Just Can’t Stop Making Pirates of the Caribbean Movies

On Sunday, Disney released a trailer for the sixth installment of its roller coaster-inspired pirate thriller franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and it basically looks just like the past five movies.

The trailer opens with a band of undead pirates boarding some British ship and effortlessly taking out everyone onboard, because, you know, how do you kill pirates that are already dead? Then a terrifying bloody-mouthed Javier Bardem, portraying Captain Salazar, politely asks one of the ship’s prisoners if he can relay a quick message to Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow just to let him know, “Death will come straight to him.”

The film is reportedly brining in a few newcomers: In addition to Bardem, it will feature Brenton Thwaites as a young kid named Henry and Kaya Scodelario as an astronomer named Carina. Along with Depp, Orlando Bloom will reprise his role as Will Turner now that he’s got his sea legs back thanks to a naked paddle-boarding trip with Katy Perry.



If you just can’t get enough of Johnny Depp’s Keith Richards cosplay, or really want to find out if the undead pirates will at some point actually fully die, you can catch the film in theaters May 2017.

