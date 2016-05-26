Please Tell Me What’s Happening with These ‘Game of Thrones’ Photos

Who knows what will happen next on the Game of Thrones television show? Only the cast and crew, and they’re not talking, because they probably have to sign pretty hefty nondisclosure agreements! But then the people who watch it find out later, because everything that happens is right there, on the screen. What an age in which to live!

Every week the people in charge of the Game release some photos of the upcoming episode as if to say, “We know what happens and what doesn’t, only we know whose genitals will be cruelly exposed to the nation and which actors have to look for new jobs because their character’s body parts will become separated.” These photos—which are like the show except they don’t move—are posted on a variety of websites, including this one, because people like to look at them. I hope they make sense to you, because I don’t really know what’s going on! Enjoy:

Videos by VICE

All photos courtesy of HBO

Did people in the past spend a lot of time doing stuff to their hair, or is that one of the show’s fantastical inventions, like dragons?



I bet that symbol on the wall over there provides some pretty interesting clues about what’s going on here, if you know what you’re looking for.



One of the most impressive things about Game of Thrones is that everyone is riding horses around like it’s no big deal or anything.

See what I mean?!?



I bet this guy, whoever he is, is looking at something pretty surprising!

Here’s another photo from the popular Game of Thrones television show, which you can watch on HBO this Sunday if you like.