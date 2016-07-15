Europe’s Main Attractions Through the Lens of ‘Pokémon Go’, Because Why Not

Pokémon Go is a thing now, so millennials have given up ever looking up from their phones to catch Rattata, after Rattata, after Rattata instead. Which, to be fair, was a long time coming. There is certainly some risk involved in all this; some players have been robbed already, and a woman in Wyoming found a dead body while looking for Pokemon. Then again, life itself can be dangerous even when you’re not on the hunt for a virtual purple hamster. If you’re going to die, die doing what you love. If you’re going to die, die playing Pokémon Go.
Basically, nothing has really changed – the world isn’t any less beautiful when you’re only registering it through the app. To prove this last point, our European VICE editors popped by their cities’ main attractions and snapped them in their new reality; For example, a terrified-looking fish is now partially obstructing the view of the Sex Palace in Amsterdam.