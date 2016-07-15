Europe’s Main Attractions Through the Lens of ‘Pokémon Go’, Because Why Not

Wigglytuff at the Royal Castle in the Old Town in Warsaw, Poland. Photo by Maciek Piasecki

Pokémon Go is a thing now, so millennials have given up ever looking up from their phones to catch Rattata, after Rattata, after Rattata instead. Which, to be fair, was a long time coming. There is certainly some risk involved in all this; some players have been robbed already, and a woman in Wyoming found a dead body while looking for Pokemon. Then again, life itself can be dangerous even when you’re not on the hunt for a virtual purple hamster. If you’re going to die, die doing what you love. If you’re going to die, die playing Pokémon Go.

Basically, nothing has really changed – the world isn’t any less beautiful when you’re only registering it through the app. To prove this last point, our European VICE editors popped by their cities’ main attractions and snapped them in their new reality; For example, a terrified-looking fish is now partially obstructing the view of the Sex Palace in Amsterdam.

Doduo at Barceloneta Beach in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Alba Carreres

Growlithe at the Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. Photo by Alba Carreres

Drowzee at the Palace of Culture and Science in Warsaw, Poland. Photo by Maciek Piasecki

Magikarp at the Sex Palace in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo by Rik Beune

Staryu on the Damstraat leading to Dam Square in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Photo by Rik Beune

Rattata (or Rattfratz in German) at St. Charles’s Church in Vienna, Austria. Photo by Frederika Ferkova

Drowzee at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Karl Kemp

Venonat at the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Karl Kemp

Magikarp at Nyhavn in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo by Danica Perman

Tentacruel at the Ribja bridge over Ljubljanica river in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photo by Nina Perovič

Weedle at Prešeren Square in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Photo by Nina Perovič

Poliwhirl (or ‘Quaputzi’ in German) at the Fraumünster Church in Zürich’s Old Town. Photo by Julian Riegel

Oddish in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy. Photo by Vincenzo Ligresti