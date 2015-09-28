Holy Shit: Police Have Just Found a Huge ‘Cannabis Forest’ in Outer London

READ: The UK’s Stupidest Weed Smuggler Just Got Sentenced to Nearly Four Years in Jail

Kingston upon Thames police officers discovered a vast cannabis “forest” in the south-west London borough, where approximately 150 marijuana plants were found growing among indigenous flora.

Officers posted images of the shocking discovery on Twitter after an anonymous tip-off on Thursday informed the force of “a few cannabis plants”. The plantation was found on disused private land on leafy Kingston’s Lower Marsh Lane, situated near a college, university halls, fitness centre and Berrylands train station. Upon arrival, officers were greeted by scores of plants of extraordinary heights, with some standing at around 1.5 metres (5ft).

Kingston borough PC Sarah Henderson said: “The area these plants were growing on was the size of a football pitch. It looked like a small forest of Christmas trees and was complete with a gazebo. Whoever set this up used a really remote spot. The only way to get there was a 20-minute walk through wasteland. But all their time, trouble and gardening skills will go unrewarded, as the whole lot will now be destroyed by police.”

Officers have secured the wasteland and are in the process of arranging for the plants to be removed and destroyed. No arrests have been made as yet, and inquiries into the discovery continue as police search for those involved in cultivating the plants.