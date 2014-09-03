Porn Veteran Eva Angelina Is Now an Estate Agent

Photo courtesy of Eva Angelina

You may know Eva Angelina for her many accolades, like the AVN award for Best Tease Performance, but since she gained her real estate license in May, she’s been trying to sell property other than her titties.

“There are simply too many porn stars and not enough production companies for anyone to be able to make money anymore,” Angelina told me when we sat down to discuss her new career.

The 11-year porn veteran now lives with her kids in Orange County, California, where she’s focusing on having a steady job. She chose the real estate industry because she’s loved looking at houses since she watched her mother work as a real estate agent during her childhood. “I’m the type of person on weekends who sees an open house sign and says, ‘Oh, let’s go look!’” Angelina said. So when her boyfriend encouraged her to get a real estate license, she thought it was a brilliant idea.

Angelina hasn’t earned a penny from real estate yet, but she’s hoping to change that this year. Interested in learning more about her transition from porn to real estate, I sat down with Angelina to discuss the housing market, the porn industry, and why she’s already planning to put an IUD in her daughter.

VICE: How is your hunt for clients going?

Eva Angelina: I have a couple clients that I’ve met through Instagram and Twitter, but I have to figure out an efficient way of screening fans, who just want to meet me, and those who are actually serious. I’ve already been fooled twice. Luckily, I have a really good company where my team leader in the room makes sure I’m safe. I allow him to interrogate the guys to [figure out] what they’re all about – and it helps because this guy is a bulldog.

Has your porn career helped your real estate sales?

I haven’t sold anything yet. I feel like I have to step away from the Eva persona because it’s making it difficult. You draw a certain type of person being who I am, and that brings a lot of false hope. It makes me super suspicious, so I need to keep my little detective hat on.

Do you still film on the side or is real estate your full-time gig?

I shoot girl-on-girl now, and I still feature dance, but only one weekend out of the month. It could be an entire year before I get income from real estate, so this is a way to keep my head above the water. As much as I wish I were a millionaire like everybody thought I was, that’s definitely not reality.

You speak fondly about porn. Do you miss it?

I do for the experience, but I don’t because let’s face it: You can’t throw down on an ass like you can with a pussy. I don’t know about you, but I have a tight, little hole. I’m not the type of person who’s like, “If I poop, I poop!”

What’s been the hardest part about transitioning into your new field?

We’re so used to instant gratification. We shoot our scene and leave with a check. During my 11-year career, I had control, acceptance from my peers, and decided how much money I wanted to make. [Real estate is] a lot more secretive, and I’m used to being out in the open.

Is the world becoming more accepting of porn performers?

Yes, especially in real estate. I’ve been so welcomed in Westwood and Newport Beach in Orange County. I love the Irvine Spectrum, but I have to dodge my kids around the carousel because the second they see it, we have to go on it six times.

Do your children understand your previous career?

Not yet. They’re still too young. When there’s a make-out session in a movie, they’re like, “Ah! it’s a naked movie!” and I’m like, “They’re just kissing because they love each other.”

What kind of sex advice are you going to give your children?

The second they start ovulating I’m putting an IUD in them. Because I’ve had my cervix beat up, it didn’t hurt to put in. (I must have calluses in my vagina.) When I was 13, I was on the pill and couldn’t be trusted to take it every day. Kids are going to have sex; it’s inevitable. It’s up to us to make sure they don’t ruin their lives. A 13-year-old is a kid having a kid.

What do you think about your porn career now that you’re transitioning to real estate?

Going [into the porn industry], I wanted to be the sex icon. It wasn’t about the money. I wanted people to see what kind of sexual person I was – my dad started calling me a nympho when I was 14. Random people would call me asking for sex advice, and my dad would overhear the conversation, and I’d be like, “Yes, dad, I went there.” My dad’s a nympho himself, so he couldn’t blame me.

