In 2011, an international peacekeeping force pushed al Shabaab Islamists from Somalia’s capital city. The fight continues in the countryside and in Mogadishu. The weakened extremists launch periodic suicide bombs and IED attacks.

For a generation, the lives of young Somalis have been obscured by the violence. Today, the fragile peace in Mogadishu allows youth to imagine a future beyond war.

We asked five people to share their stories.

