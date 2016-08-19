Portraits and Documentary Photos of the Ongoing War in Ukraine

This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.

Since war broke out in Ukraine in 2014, nearly 10,000 people have been killed and more than 20,000 wounded. Though the Ukrainian government and separatist groups have signed two separate peace accords, fighting in the eastern Donbas region continues. The Ukrainian military has reported that more than 90 of its soldiers have been killed since March 2016. In the winter of 2014, photographer and visual artist Wiktoria Wojciechowska traveled to Ukraine. It was the first of more than a dozen trips to the country she would make through the spring of 2016.

Using mixed media—including portraiture, documentary photography, and collage—she attempted to record the ongoing effects of the war on Ukrainians, particularly young soldiers, and to draw renewed attention to a conflict that seems to have been forgotten.