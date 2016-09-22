This story appeared in the 2016 photo issue of VICE magazine.
Artist and photographer Atong Atem‘s family fled South Sudan when she was six. After living in a refugee camp in Kenya, they sought asylum in Australia, ultimately settling in a city where they were one of the only black families. Her portrait photography of first- and second-generation African migrants in Australia aims to explore the complicated sense of identity migrants often have, the idea of feeling suspended between two worlds and never fully belonging to either.
Portraits of Australia’s African Migrants
