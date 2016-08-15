Portraits of South Africa’s Lesbian Community

This story appeared in the August issue of VICE magazine. Click HERE to subscribe.



In her series “Faces and Phases,” South African photographer Zanele Muholi shot portraits of over 200 members of South Africa’s lesbian community, a process that took years. The series uses firsthand accounts to document the experience of living in a country that constitutionally protects the rights of LGBTI people, but often fails to defend them from targeted violence. The photos here combine images from “Faces and Phases” with self-portraits.

Somandla, Parktown, 2014. © Zanele Muholi. Courtesy of Stevenson, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Sharon Shez Mthunzi, Daveyton, Johannesburg, 2013. © Zanele Muholi. Courtesy of Stevenson, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Zibuyile I, Syracuse, 2015. © Zanele Muholi. Courtesy of Stevenson, Cape Town and Johannesburg.