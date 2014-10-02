Premiere: Alex G – “Hollow”

Alex G creates music that makes you feel things. You can’t define the feelings by name; they’re more the sort of in-between endorphins that sit between being at peace with a situation and deciding to sink into the sadness. The dude, despite being 21 and studying at university, has already written and released five albums – which calmly wash over the listener when you realise his voice sounds like Elliott Smith’s but for the Bandcamp generation.

His next release is called “Hollow”, we’re premiering the video above, watch it and enjoy.

Alex G plays his first UK shows this November. He’s playing Rough Trade East on November 17, opening for Aught in Manchester on November 18, and doing a headline show at Sebright Arms on November 19.