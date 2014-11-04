Premiere: Wretch 32, Ghetts, Devlin, Scorcher & Mercston Jump On Angel’s New Track “Ghetto Boys”

London-based singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Angel just dropped a new track and it features a bunch of grime’s finest.

For the first time ever, grime collective The Movement – made up of Wretch 32, Ghetts, Devlin, Scorcher, Mercston, Lightning and DJ Unique – come together in full to collaborate with one of UK R&B’s brightest stars. Drawing heavy influence from 90s hip-hop in terms of production and structure, “Ghetto Boys” is almost seven minutes of all your favourite MCs going in hard as hell, one after another, interspersed by a fucking massive chorus. It’s like grime’s answer to “Gangsta’s Paradise”.

“Ghetty Boys” follows directly on from Possession With Intent – an EP featuring Sneakbo, Stormzy, Eric Bellinger and Wretch 32. Prior to that, he composed for JLS and Cheryl Cole, dropped a debut album and topped the UK R&B Chart. Pretty good innit? What have you done with your life lately?

